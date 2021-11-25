£1.2 Million Water Improvement Scheme

This major scheme involves replacing the existing Cushendall Water Pumping Station with a new Water Pumping Station outside Cargan Village, as well as the installation of a 2km pipeline from Cargan to Parkmore Service Reservoir.

This new Water Pumping Station will not only supply Parkmore, but also other Service Reservoirs in the Cargan/Cushendall area, improving the water supply for over 11,000 customers.

Work began at the end of November 2021 and further notifications will be issued during the phasing of the works.

Dungonnnell Reservoir

NI Water along with their contractor Glan Agua Farrans and project managers Capita would like to thank the local community for their patience and cooperation as this essential project gets underway.