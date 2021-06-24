£196,000 road improvement scheme for Cloughmills

A £196,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Ballyveely Road, Culcrum Road and Main Street, Cloughmills (Phase 1) will commence on Monday, June 28.

The total works will extend for a distance of approximately one kilometre from the edge of the village on Ballyveely Road onwards through Main Street and finishing at Cloughmills Primary School.

Minister Mallon said: “I am pleased to announce this further significant investment in the Cloughmills area. This latest project is in addition to a recent resurfacing scheme on Culcrum Road which is due for completion this weekend. Once completed this total investment of £400,000 for Cloughmills will greatly improve the road network and will serve the local community and visitors to the area for many years to come.

“I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while these much needed works are completed.”

To facilitate the works, it will be necessary to operate a road closure (Monday to Saturday) between the hours of 7.30 am and 7.00 pm from Monday, June 28 until Saturday, July 10.

During these times a diversion will be in place via Loughill Road-Lislaban Road-Ballyweeny Road-Ballyveely Road-Kilmandil Road-Drones Road-Culcrum Road and vice versa.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.