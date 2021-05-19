The pilot scheme will provide capacity building training and a grant to rural community and voluntary organisations to deliver capital refurbishment works to rural halls, with the intended aim of keeping community facilities viable and to support existing rural organisations to remain sustainable and identify new volunteers.

The scheme will target rural halls which have had limited previous investment and are under-utilised due to their condition.

It is intended to reach those rural groups and communities most in need and to assist rural organisations which offer space and services to the benefit of the rural community.

Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots launches the £1m Rural Halls Refurbishment Scheme

A key element of the pilot scheme will be the requirement for a minimum of six members of the community and voluntary applicant organisations to participate in a mandatory ‘Managing your Space’ capacity building training programme.

The training programme will enhance and develop organisation’s capacity and assist the applicant organisations in delivering their capital project.