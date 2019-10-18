PSNI and family 'very concerned' for missing man - disappearance is 'out of character'

The family of missing 48 year-old Gary Parker are deeply concerned about his welfare.

Mr. Parker's disappearance has been described by police as "out of character".

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare and safety of Gary Parker," said police.

"Gary was last seen in Limavady on the evening of October 17, 2019 - this is out of character for Gary and his family are very concerned."

Mr. Parker is described as being slim, 5"6, medium length dark brown hair and stubble.

Mr. Parker also has an Apache tattoo on his chest and a Celtic ring tattoo on his left arm and has an English accent.

He was last seen wearing brown boots, dark jumper and blue jeans.

"If you have any information regarding Gary or his whereabouts please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 807 and the date 18/10/19," said the PSNI.