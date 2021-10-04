PSNI arrest man and seize items in Coleraine

The man is due in court today.

A number of items have been seized and taken away for further examination.

A man in his 30s was arrested and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave Station, where he remains at this time.

Detective Inspector Brennan said: “North Antrim UDA claim to protect local people but in reality use violence or the threat of violence to control and intimidate local people for their own gain. The Human Rights abuses they carry out in their local community should not be tolerated in a modern society, and I would appeal to the community not to turn a blind eye to the criminal activities of North Antrim UDA.

“This criminal group remain a priority for the PCTF and we are committed to tackling their criminality in all its forms.

“We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.”