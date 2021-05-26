PSNI warn of fraudsters impersonating police officers

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit said: “Today we have launched a campaign in response to recent reports from older people in the community stating they had been duped out of money by persons who had phoned them purporting to be police officers.

“These criminals use a plethora of scenarios to dupe people into not only giving them money, but also passing their bank details to them. The fraudsters have asked victims to withdraw money from their accounts and hand over bank cards, jewellery and other valuables. They have even asked victims to leave cash outside their homes.

“The telephone number from which these criminals are calling may look authentic but it is not. Please remember - police will never ring you asking for such details.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson from PSNI Economic Crime Unit (left) and The Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland Eddie Lynch have launched a multi media campaign to urge the public to be vigilant of people impersonating police officers

“These criminals can be very persuasive and they play on the fear they instil in their innocent victims.

“If you get a similar call please put the phone down and report the call via our 101 system. Do not provide any personal details to the caller. If you have older relatives or family members, please take time to share this information with them so they can be fully aware of this type of scam.

“Our message is simple – never disclose your personal or banking details to anyone over the phone or online, no matter how convincing they may seem, and never allow an unauthorised person to have access to such details. Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person or allow anyone access to them via your computer.”