Public information event on Zomba Action Project

The Zomba Action Project (ZAP) is holding a public information event in Limavady later this month.

The recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Zomba City Council in southern Malawi marks the revival of a relationship initiated by the legacy Coleraine Borough Council in 2002.

As part of the renewed connection, ZAP members are keen to garner support from all parts of the new local government authority area.

The charity is seeking cross-community involvement from those with an interest in Malawi and the developing world, experience of fund raising, community networks, teachers/classroom assistants, farmers or health workers. In other words, the invitation is open to everybody with enthusiasm and energy.

Over the past 14 years, some £700,000 has been contributed through ZAP for small projects in Zomba but there is much more to do. The activities that will flow from the MOU will be shaped by the fact that Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council cannot use ratepayers’ money for projects in Zomba and the council there is constrained by its limited resources as a developing world council.

ZAP aims to extend the relationship between the two councils into their respective communities. It wants to encourage the community here to take an interest in what life is like in Zomba and identify how we can alleviate hardship.

The public presentation will take place in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre at 7pm on Wednesday, February 21. Everyone is encouraged to come along to find out more about this very worthwhile initiative. ZAP is a registered charity endorsed by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in support of its connection with Zomba City Council in southern Malawi.

For further information about ZAP go to www.colerainezomba.com or follow Zomba Action Project on Facebook