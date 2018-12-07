Question Time for PSNI and PCSP from pupils

A number of schools have met at the headquarters of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for a ‘Question Time’ style discussion.
Pupils from Dominican College in Portstewart, Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College also in Ballycastle put questions to representatives from the PSNI and the Police and Community Safety Partnership.
Cllr Margaret Ann McKillop PCSP Chair Antony McPeake Vice Chair and Ch Inspector Ian Magee.