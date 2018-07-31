Rachel cuts her hair for charity

20-YEAR-OLD Rachel Scott, from Ballymoney, has raised an amazing £550 for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and The Little Princess Trust by cutting 19 inches off her beautiful hair.

Rachel was inspired to fundraise for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice as Rachel and her mother, Lucinda, have friends who have benefited from the care and support provided by the Children’s Hospice.

The money raised will also be split between The Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer.

Lucinda Scott, Rachel’s mother said: “I am so proud of Rachel and her amazing gesture. She is very selfless and is always thinking of others in need before herself.

“We hope the funds raised will help in some small way to those going through the effects of cancer.”

Catherine O’Hara, Regional Fundraiser for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice added: “We are delighted that Rachel has chosen to support us.

“This money raised will enable us to continue to care for infants, children and young people living with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses”.

For more information on how you can fundraise for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, please email fundraising@nihospice.org or call 028 9078 1836.