Rasharkin BB family and friends evening

The Annual Family and Friends Evening of the 1st Rasharkin Company of the Boys’ Brigade was held last Monday in the Presbyterian Church Hall.

Following the opening devotions, the Boys presented a varied and entertaining programme consisting of a welcome from the Anchor Boys, figure marching and drill, songs, games, circuits, getting sheep into a pen and curling.

The finale was based on work men who were mending pot holes having their lorry clamped. The lorry was then set free and rescued when the restraining chain was cut with bolt cutters. This concluded with the message “we all need to come to Jesus and have the chains of sin that bind us released by faith and trust in Him”.

The Captain in his report thanked the staff, boys and parents for all their support. He highlighted some of the activities over the session.

As well as all the normal BB activities there had been benefical visits from Saint John Ambulance Service and the PSNI. The Junior and Company Sections had visited Hazard House in Ballymoney, where all the dangers in the home and preventative measures were highlighted. Two of the officers who had been on overseas missionary trips to Poland and Spain had given interesting and challenging talks to the boys on their return earlier in the year.

Prizegiving as follows:

Anchors: Scripture

P1/P2 1, Alexander Mark; 2, Issac Boles. P3/P4 1, Cameron Smyth, 2, Alexander Watson.

Creativity P1/P2 Isaac Boles. P3/P4 1, Tom Calderwood; 2, Oliver Calderwood.

Commitment and Example: Ryan McIlmoyle.

Junior Section: Scripture:

1, Jack Atkison, Sam Fenton, Stephen McIlmoyle and Sam Wylie. 2, David Mark. 3, Cameron Watson.

Uniform: 1, Sam Wylie, 2, Jack Atkinson, 3, Stephen McIlmoyle and Cameron Watson.

Sporting abilities: Stephen McIlmoyle.

Company Section

Scripture 1, Andrew Mark; 2, Robert Mark; 3, Joe Wylie.

Uniform: 1, Joe Wylie; 2, Andrew Mark; 3, Robert Mark

Sporting abilities: Tom Kirkpatrick and Lee Martin,

