REACH invite elderly and lonely to Christmas Day dinner

A group of kind-hearted Portrush residents are “reaching” out to anyone in the town who may be on their own this Christmas Day.

If you are elderly, lonely or in need and living in Portrush, you are invited to join Reach for a Christmas Day dinner.

There is no cost and the group will arrange transport to the event wich will run from 12.30pm - 2.30pm in the Parish Hall (formerly The Kelly Hall), Victoria Street in the resort.

If you or someone you know is interested please RSVP to Valerie on valct2000@hotmail.com or 07929369228 by December 10.