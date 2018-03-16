Reception is held for Anne Irwin

A civic reception has been held for a long-serving member of The St Vincent de Paul Society in Coleraine.

The event in honour of Anne Irwin was hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE.

In 2007 Anne took responsibility for the oil stamp saving scheme in the Coleraine area and since then has distributed over £2million of stamps to participating retailers.

Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “I was delighted to have this opportunity to offer my personal thanks to Anne for her dedication and commitment to this very important initiative. I have no doubt that her efforts made a big difference to the many householders in the area who availed of the oil stamp saving scheme.”

The St Vincent de Paul Society is an international Christian voluntary organisation dedicated to tackling poverty and disadvantage by providing practical assistance to those in need.