‘Reckless’ NI youths accused of putting lives at risk

Two youths who were pictured scaling a cliff on the north coast without any safety equipment risked their own lives and the lives of others, a councillor has warned.

The two boys were seen climbing along the rugged coastline at Kinbane near Ballycastle at the weekend.

Youths scaling cliffs without any safety equipment at Kenbane near Ballycastle at the weekend. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Sinn Fein Councillor Cara McShane, who lives close to the area where the youths were spotted, described their actions as “madness”.

“This is a spectacular and majestic part of the country, but it is also dangerous and unforgiving,” she told the News Letter.

“This was extremely reckless behaviour from these two boys, who endangered not just themselves, but also members of the rescue services.

“Thankfully on this occasion no one was hurt, but it only takes one wrong step for tragedy to strike.”