Red carpet for young carers

Young carers from the Causeway Coast & Glens have attended Ballymoney Town Hall for the

premiere screening of their film “The People I Know”.

The young people each received an “Oscar”, DVD copy of their film and a resource pack of further events and arts activities to get involved in.

This is the third in a series of films made by and with young carers through DU Dance (NI) in

partnership with Barnardos Northern Ireland produced by Triplevision Productions and funded

by BBC Children in Need.

Ten young carers, aged 10-13 years, came together for the first time between October and

November last year for a series of workshops followed by two days filming in various venues

in Ballymena and the beautiful location of Ballintoy.

The first cut of the film was screened privately to the young people in December before the

public showing to invited guests.

Mervyn Storey MLA was in attendance and he remarked how it was “essential that young carers received support and recognition whilst the arts can give them an outlet for their feelings and emotions and to convey their message.”

8,352 children in Northern Ireland have the role of providing significant care for a family

member. The average age for a carer is 12 years old.