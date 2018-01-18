Restraining Order breach admission

An argument broke out between a woman with a Coleraine address and her mother after the post arrived and it emerged Elizabeth McLaughlin had not properly completed an application for benefits, a defence solicitor claimed in court.

McLaughlin (30), of Athol Avenue, admitted breaching a Restraining Order in connection with the incident in November last year.

A prosecutor told Coleraine Magistrates Court police arrived and found the defendant to be aggressive and agitated and her mother was distressed.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said despite the Restraining Order, “by invitation,” the defendant would attend her mother’s two or three times a week but he said “the mood changed” on the date in question when the post arrived.

He said the defendant had applied for universal credit and in the mean time was depending on the generosity of friends.

McLaughlin was fined £150.