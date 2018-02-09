Ring in the Year of the Dog at the Giant’s Causeway

The National Trust will be hosting a weekend of activities at the Giant’s Causeway to celebrate the Chinese New Year on Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18.

Visitors are welcome to come along to Northern Ireland’s first World Heritage Site to take part in a variety of exciting demonstrations and workshops to mark the Year of the Dog.

The family-friendly celebrations at the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre will involve activities delivered by the Confucius Institute at the Ulster University. The event will include a Chinese tea ceremony and Chinese calligraphy, as well as live traditional Chinese music and Chinese Opera.

Commenting about the upcoming event, Esther Dobbin, Commercial Operations Manager at the Giant’s Causeway said: “The Chinese tourist market is increasingly important for us and we are delighted to welcome a growing number of visitors from China to the Giant’s Causeway every year. By celebrating the Chinese New Year we are hoping to inspire families to learn more about the Chinese culture and enjoy a fantastic day out with some special activities. There will be something for everyone at the event and we are looking forward to ringing in the Year of the Dog against the unique background of the Giant’s Causeway.”

The Chinese New Year Celebrations will be taking place at the Visitors Centre from 11am to 3pm on Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday. The event is free, and no booking is required but normal admission charges to the Visitor Centre apply. For further information on the Giant’s Causeway Chinese New Year celebrations, visit the website https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/9aabe1b0-e129-4346-a304-8b9828f71bf3/pages/details or call 028 2073 1855.