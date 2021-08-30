Rise in Northern Trust eating disorder referrals requires improved services – Sugden

Referrals increased 29 per cent in the five years between 2016/17 and 2020/21. There were 187 in 2020/21 compared to 145 in 2016/17. The figures, which exceeded the Northern Ireland average of 23 per cent, were released by the Department of Health following an Assembly question from Ms Sugden.

“Any increase in referrals for eating disorders is concerning – particularly an overall rise of this magnitude and relating to an illness that can disproportionately affect young people and even children,” Ms Sugden said.

“It is clear that services for those with an eating disorder must be improved – something that was highlighted in a 2016 review of the subject that had input from the Regional Eating Disorder Network Group.

“That the figures have continued to rise since the report was published – and above the average for Northern Ireland – underlines the need to move quickly and definitively on providing better services to both help prevent and treat eating disorders at the earliest opportunity.

“I welcome the Minister of Health Robin Swann’s acknowledgement that outcomes for these patients could be improved, and that the need for enhancing these services was included in the recent Mental Health Strategy.”

Funding concerns around the 10-year strategy, however, remained, Ms Sugden said. Mr Swann has said £1.2bn is needed to fully implement it.

“It is clear is that eating disorder services cannot be allowed to stagnate and must be improved,” Ms Sugden continued. “This could either be through funding, a more efficient use of resources or with innovative new solutions.