Rising to the ABP Challenge

It’s been all hands on deck since a team from Ballycastle High School learned that they had gone through to the semi-final of the ABP Angus Challenge.

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is a unique competition offering a host of opportunities to develop work-life skills.

The competition also offers the chance to benefit from a farm-to-fork development programme with one Northern Ireland’s leading agri-food companies.

The successful team is made up of Robert Dowey, Adam Knox, Caleb Kane and Jordan Currie.

A school spokesperson said: “Upon finding out the boys reached the semi-final of the challenge, it was all systems go thinking of how to put their ideas forward to present on a stand. Many drafts and lunchtimes later ideas started to come together for posters highlighting their theme.

“To help pay for the posters some fundraising was needed, four teachers very kindly offered entertainment at lunch in the form of a bake off – it was hilarious and well attended by pupils and staff, raising a massive £145!

“We also accepted donations from McCurdys Potatoes, Chestnutt Animal Feeds, Fane Valley donated some props for the stand and Impact Printing offered a discount for the very attractive posters. Thanks to them all.

“This has been a fantastic journey for all four boys so far. We wait in anticipation for the results of 2019 ABP Angus Youth Challenge.”