Road closed as emergency crews deal with ‘ongoing incident’

Police have closed off the Main Street area of Bushmills as emergency services crews deal with what has been described as “an ongoing incident”.

It is understood a fire was reported at a public house in the early hours of this morning, but details of the incident remain unclear.

The scene in Bushmills in the early hours of Monday morning as NIFRS crews attended a fire at a public house. Pic by McAuley Multimedia

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the Main Street area of the Co Antrim village is closed to traffic.

“Police are currently at the scene of an ongoing incident at premises in the Main Street area of Bushmills. As a result, there is no through traffic in the town at this time. Diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes. There are no further details at this stage,” she said.