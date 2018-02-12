Rock ‘n’ Roll Years comes to the Riverside

The Rock’N’Roll Years and Dance Hall Days Show is back with a brand new show featuring George Jones, Clubsound and four wonderful singers.

The show will transport you back to the nostalgic days and incredible music and artistes of 50’s and 60’s.

The marvellous Rock n roll Years will take you on a Roller Coaster ride through the magical musical years of the 1950 and 60s with a cast lead by George Jones and Clubsound.

Combining evocative love ballads with the greatest rock ‘n’ roll hit songs of the era, this show will carry the audience back to a time when dance halls were full and the youngsters danced, jived and rocked to the Four Seasons, the Shadows, Neil Sedaka, Dean Martin, Patsy Cline, Elvis and much, much more!

With over 40 classic songs this is a show not to be missed.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Years will be rolling in to The Riverside Theatre, Coleraine, this Friday, February 16, at 8pm. Tickets £20 available from the Box Office: 028 7012 3123 or online www.riversidetheatre.org.uk