Roll up, roll up...it’s Portrush Primary School’s Summer Fair this Thursday

Portrush Primary School PTFA Summer Fair and Fun Night is this Thursday (June 7)...miss it, miss out!

The PTFA (Parent Teacher Friends Association) of Portrush Primary School, Crocknamack Road, is holding a family Summer Fair and Fun Night from 6-8pm.

The evening will raise funds for the school and will be a fun event for all the family. Along with craft stalls, traditional games and competitions, bouncy castles, BBQ food, there is an amazing raffle with the opportunity to win some fabulous prizes like an Apple Watch, flatscreen TV, restaurant vouchers, coffee machine plus many, many more!

Hilary McClarence and Gillian Swinson, Co-Chairs of the PTFA explained: “We are planning a fun night for all the family with hopefully something for everyone. The local community support with raffle prize donations has been generous and we hope we can raise funds for the PTFA to support the school.’

Other highlights will be animals from Kidz Farm to pet and Krazy Karts for the kids to ride on.

“The Portrush Primary School Summer Fair has long been a highlight in the town’s summer events calendar and is always very well supported by pupils (past and present), parents, friends and the whole area. Everyone is very welcome to join us in the school grounds on the night.”

Entry is just 50p each and raffle tickets cost £1.

Children must be under parental supervision and press photographers will be present.