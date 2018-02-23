Causeway Coast and Glens Local Action Group will be opening for applications to the Rural Business Investment Scheme in April 2018 as part of the NI Rural Development Programme, 2014-2020.

The scheme provides an opportunity for rural businesses and social enterprises to avail of grant funding for projects that can deliver growth and create jobs. The Local Action Group have now committed over £1 million to rural businesses since first opening for applications in 2016. Amongst those who have availed of the funding is Nonglak McFadden LTD, a small family run business situated outside Garvagh. The company specialises in designing and manufacturing garments and accessories and supply to UK retailers such as Marks and Spencer’s and John Lewis. They were awarded £13,775.50 for equipment and software as part of a projectto develop their own direct-to-retail fashion brand.