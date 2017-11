Rescued seals Hans and Albert were released by Exploris at Ballintoy Harbour on Wednesday morning.

Brendan Moreland, Amy Robinson and Ellen White from Exploris released the animals with help from local schoolchildren and Joe Breen Marine Conservation Officer.

McAuley Multimedia 29/11/17.. Rescued seals Hans and Albert were realeased by Exploris at Ballintoy Harbour on Wednesday morning, Brendan Moreland, Amy Robinson and Ellen White from Exploris released the animals with help from local school Children and Joe Breen Marine Conservation Officer. The animals were rescued back in July and were brought back to health and released today. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The animals were rescued back in July and were brought back to health and released today.

