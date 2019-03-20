Search is now on for the People of the Year

The Coleraine Times, Ballymoney & Moyle Times, and Roe Valley Sentinel are very proud to announce the second annual Causeway Coast & Glens People of the Year Awards.

The awards ceremony this year is taking place at the Royal Court Hotel Portrush on Thursday, June 13.

The awards are aimed at recognising the contribution, commitment, and achievements of a wide range of people in the Causeway Coast & Glens area, paying homage to the people and organisations who go the extra mile and are an asset in everything they do.

The fourteen award categories cover all aspects of community life, giving the opportunity to enter up to two categories, and the judging process will be carried out by an independent judging panel with some awards also going to a reader vote via the Coleraine Times, Ballymoney & Moyle Times, and Roe Valley Sentinel.

Anyone can enter or submit a nomination entry, regardless of whether you are the nominee themselves, a member of their family, a friend, a colleague or a member of the public.

By taking part, individuals and organisations alike will not only have the opportunity to gain recognition and publicity for their achievements but also the opportunity to boost community morale, image and confidence.

Sponsors of the awards are Calor, Adams McGillan, Fuelwise and Score.

For sponsorship opportunities contact Karen Fitzmaurice on 028 3839 5564

Entries for the awards are now open and entry deadline is Friday, May 10. Click here to vote now.