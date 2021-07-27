Shots fired at Kilrea house

The collision involved a car and a lorry.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “We received a report, just after midnight, that shots had been fired at a house in the Drumsaragh Road area.

“The occupants, while thankfully uninjured, have been left badly shaken.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances. He remains in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 12 of 27/07/21.”

SDLP Councillor Helena Dallat O’Driscoll has condemned the incident.

Councillor Dallat O’Driscoll lives nearby and said she was shocked to learn shots were fired at a house in the Drumsaragh Road area just after midnight.

The Bann councillor said: “I was shocked to learn this morning that shots were fired at a house in this quiet rural area of Kilrea There is no place for guns on our streets and while I am glad that nobody was injured during this incident the end result could have been much worse.

“My thoughts are with the occupants of the house who have understandably been left badly shaken following their ordeal. I also welcome the swift action of police in already making an arrest in connection with this incident. I hope that whoever was behind this callous attack is apprehended as soon as possible and punished appropriately and this dangerous weapon is taken out of circulation.