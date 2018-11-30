Shreya is off to Strasbourg

A Coleraine student is off to the European Parliament in Strasbourg this year as part of the Rotary Youth Leadership programme.

Three local winners in the Rotary Ireland Youth Leadership Development Competition 2018 were selected at the Area Finals held at the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine.

The students selected were Shreya Ghaie, Coleraine; Anitta Sibin, Londonderry and Rhiannon McAndle, Ballymena.

They have been selected as winners at the area finals and will join 21 winners from the island of Ireland on a week’s all expenses paid leadership, training and debating trip in February 2019, including a trip to the parliament in Strasbourg.

The Youth Leadership Competition, aimed at pupils aged 16-18, gives young people an opportunity to develop their leadership and networking skills.

During the last month 83 young people, from 26 schools covering the Rotary clubs of Coleraine, Ballymoney, Ballycastle, Limavady, Ballymoney, Ballymena, Letterkenny and Carrickfergus have been involved in a rigorous competition.

Eight winners, Shreya Ghaie (Coleraine), Anitta Sibin (Derry/Londonderry), Grace Cunningham (Ballycastle), Sophie McLurg (Limavady), Rhiannon McAndle (Ballymena), Eabha Sheil (Letterkenny), Abby Horner (Carrickfergus), Mark Crawford (Ballymoney) were selected by their Rotary Clubs for the area finals.