Sign up to H2O on the go!

A range of businesses and organisations across the Causeway Coast and Glens are now providing free drinking water to the public.

It’s all part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s ‘H20 On The Go’ scheme which aims to encourage us to reduce our reliance on bottled water.

Participants make tap water freely available for visitors and residents who bring in refillable drinks bottles instead.

So far, a range of bars and restaurants have signed up to take part alongside tourist information centres and even an architect’s office! Recently, the Bank of Ireland branch in Limavady became the first financial organisation to join the ever growing list of participants.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “There is mounting awareness of the environmental problems posed by single use plastics and this Council-led initiative is a very practical way of trying to address this. It is fantastic to see so many organisations supporting ‘H2O On The Go’. By working together we can help to make the Causeway Coast and Glens a more sustainable place to live, work and visit.”

Buoyed by the initial success of the scheme, it is now hoped to extend the network further and raise awareness about how switching to free tap water can make a huge difference to our environment.

To find out more, including how to sign up, email recycle@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or ring 028 2766 0248.

Full details can also be found on the interactive ‘H20 On The Go’ online map available at http://arcg.is/0WLvjj.