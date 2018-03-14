Sisters are doing it for themselves in Moneydig

You’ve heard of a men’s shed – but have you ever heard of a hen’s shed?

Moneydig Rural Network has secured funding from the Rural Micro Capital Grants Scheme for their unique project which aims to deal with isolation, social exclusion and at the same time encourage rural dwellers to think about their health and wellbeing.

To put it simply, the community group has secured funding for a shed – just for the ladies!

The project was spear headed by Zoe Wilson, and in the coming months the shed will be used for a variety of projects: “Located at 7 Moneydig Park, the Hen Shed is open to any females, young or old in the Moneydig area.

“We have already hosted craft classes and in the future we have health events lined up amongst other fun activities.

“It’s really a chance for female members of the community to come together and learn new skills, and enjoy each other’s company.”

Zoe went on: “At this stage I would like to thank everyone for their support on the project, especially our funders, Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme, from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Programme.”