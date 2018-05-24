Sizzling summer season at Riverside

The Riverside Theatre is excited to announce a buzzing new programme of events, performances and exhibitions this summer.

There promises to be something for everyone in this packed season of comedy, dance, music, workshops and visual art.

Make sure to pop in and pick up a new season brochure, enjoy a coffee at Crusoes at the Riverside and take inthe latest free gallery exhibition; North by North a collection of work inspired by the majestic beauty of the Causeway Coast and Glens area by Belfast-based printmaker Jonathan Brennan which runs until September.

The unforgettable Maggie Muff is also making her return to the Riverside on June 27 with Maggie’s Yer Ma! A raucous new comedy about motherhood written by Leesa Harker, hot on the heels of her smash hit trilogy. As if that wasn’t enough excitement, the Riverside will welcome the sell The History of the Peace (accordin’ to my Ma) on September 3. This new show by Martin Mynch and Grimes and McKee will include a host of hilarious new satirical characters with their own unique take on riots, guns, bombings, the RHI scandal and the latest Stormont collapse.

Families are spoilt for choice this summer, with a huge range of shows, workshops and summer schools to keep little ones and bigger ones entertained over the holidays such as Mr Hullabaloos Summertime Fun on June 9 and Goldilocks & The Three Bears on July 14.

In June we’ll be joined by the fiercely talented, mighty multi award winning singer songwriter Kaz Hawkins on June 1 with special guest Sam York on piano and as support.

For more information and full events listings visit: www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or call Box Office on 028 7012 3123.