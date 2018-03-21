Slimming World’s Jayne has ‘the best job in the world’

Professional sleeper? Island caretaker? Wine taster?

The idea of getting paid to something we truly love is the holy grail for most of us, however, a local weight loss

Consultant says she’s cracked it after a recent survey of 26,000 people on LinkedIn revealed that having a sense of purpose is the number one requirement for job satisfaction.

Jayne Workman has run the Ballymoney Slimming World franchise since March 2017 after losing an amazing five stone herself with the weight loss organisation and changing her life.

Since then, she’s made it her mission to help others transform their lives like she has and estimates that she’s helped people from Ballymoney lose an incredible 280 stone between them.

“This really is the best job in the world as far as I’m concerned,” said Jayne.

“Having lost weight myself I know what an enormous difference it can make to your life and so being able to help people to change their life like I have really is the most rewarding thing.

“As a franchisee I love being my own boss and I’m lucky to have the flexibility to continue to enjoy a busy family and social life. I always believe that you get out what you put in and that’s certainly the case at Slimming World, with the number of people you can help, in the excellent training and support you get and with the generous financial returns. I’d absolutely recommend the role to anyone looking for a rewarding job.”

Jayne has recently been promoted to a Team Developer role in the area, which means she’s able to support

other consultants with their valuable work in supporting members and this works alongside running her own groups.

For more information or to join Jayne’s group, pop along to Ballymoney Rugby club on Tuesday at 9.30am, 11.30am, 5.30 & 7.30pm.

For further information please contact Jayne on 077206 77709, or facebook ‘slimming world with jayne’