Slow Food Causeway joins global movement with project launch

Guests at the trade launch of Slow Food Causeway

Taste Causeway, the collaborative network of local food and drink businesses, was awarded the accolade by the global Slow Food Movement following a rigorous assessment process.

To launch and celebrate this prestigious award Taste Causeway are running a six month programme of events, dining experiences, tours and special menus.

The global organisation dedicated to nurturing good, clean and fair food is coming to Northern Ireland from next month as iconic venues along the Causeway Coast come together to launch Slow Food Causeway by Taste Causeway.

Pictured at the trade launch of Slow Food Causeway are Shane Holland (Slow Food UK), Chef Paula McIntyre (Slow Food NI) and Sharon Scott (Taste Causeway)

Gary Quate, Food and Drink Experience Development Officer from Tourism NI said: “The launch of Slow Food Causeway presents a unique opportunity for visitors to embrace the exceptional food and drink offer of the Causeway Coast and Glens.

“With an outstanding array of fresh local ingredients, passionate producers, award winning chefs and dynamic distillers and brewers, Slow Food Causeway will provide visitors with an exciting programme of unique foodie experiences amidst the stunning backdrop of the region.

“Tourism Northern Ireland are delighted to support the programme and the Slow Food accreditation is indicative of the quality of experience that visitors can expect. The enticing calendar of immersive foodie experiences offers something for everyone and is a celebration of the quality, innovation and creativity of our industry” he added.

Kicking off in November and running until the end of March 2022, the programme will showcase the Slow Food ethos dedicated to supporting local artisan producers as well as spreading awareness of local food traditions and culture.

Highlights include unique dining experience collaborations with the National Trust at the stunning Mussenden Temple and iconic Causeway Visitor Centre, a three day Slow Food and Drink Festival in March 2022 and a packed schedule of supper clubs, special menus, workshops and cookery classes, food tours involving over 60 local food and drink businesses.

Sharon Scott from Taste Causeway who are delivering Slow Food Causeway with funding from Tourism NI in partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “Taste Causeway is one of only a handful of accredited Slow Food destinations in Ireland to be awarded the accolade by the global Slow Food Movement.

“Slow Food was initially founded by a group of activists in Italy during the 1980s with the aim of defending regional traditions, good food, gastronomic pleasure and a slow pace of life but has since grown into a global movement involving millions of people, in over 150 countries that links the pleasure of food with a commitment to the community and the environment. We at Taste Causeway are proud to become part of this global food movement.”

Slow Food Northern Ireland is headed by chef Paula McIntyre MBE who said she’s delighted to be part of the launch of Slow Food Causeway.

“Having worked closely with the producers, chefs and growing number of food tourism businesses and food retailers involved in Taste Causeway for many years now, their ethics and attention to great provenance is the perfect fit for the international Slow Food movement” said Paula, adding: “The varied, exciting programme of launch events is testament to the drive, tenacity and imagination of these local businesses, who are only just recovering from the devastating impact of the Covid pandemic and will be a must for genuine food lovers across the island of Ireland.

“There are plenty of accommodation options available to make a fantastic short winter and early Spring break.”

The Slow Food campaign aims to reinvigorate people’s interest in the food they eat, where it comes from and how our food choices affect the world around us.

Chairman of Slow Food UK Shane Holland said: “We are delighted to award Slow Food Destination accreditation to Slow Food Causeway, in an area with such outstanding produce, and where consumers are looking for genuinely good local food.

“With the support of Taste Causeway, we are delighted to see a network of local food and drink businesses from right across the local supply chain, collaborating and working together to deliver the aim and ethos of Slow Food across all parts of the destination.

“We protect our logo fiercely, as it is recognised across the world as a quality marque endorsing Good, Clean and Fair food. Wherever you see this iconic, internationally recognised logo displayed, you will be certain to find great local food which sustains the local economy, is produced to the highest standards, is of the place and respects the local environment.”