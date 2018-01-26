Smashed a window during Christmas

A man who smashed a window at Somerset Drive in Coleraine during the Christmas holidays has had his case adjourned until February 19 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Darren William McClements (36), of Eglinton Street, Portrush, broke the window on December 29 last year.

A prosecutor told Coleraine Magistrates Court police received a report at 5am.

The full details were not outlined to the court but defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said it was an “unusual case” and that his client, an alcoholic, had managed to stay out of trouble for two years.

District Judge Liam McNally said he needed a pre-sentence report as McClements was in breach of a suspended sentence.