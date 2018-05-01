Snapper Kris is ‘Best in Northern Ireland’

Ballymoney’s Kris Dickson says he is ‘overwhelmed and humbled’ after being announced as the British Insitute of Professional Photography (BIPP) Northern Ireland Photographer of the Year.

The ‘master’ photographer celebrated a stunning treble by being named BIPP Northern Ireland Contemporary Wedding Photographer of the Year, BIPP Northern Ireland Wedding Photographer of the Year and overall BIPP Northern Ireland Professional Photographer of the Year for 2018.

Kris Dickson, a hat-trick winner at this year's BIPP Awards.

The prestigious awards ceremony was held in the Newforge Lane Country Club in Belfast on Sunday April 29, with Kris also scooping two runners-up places in the Contemporary and Classical Wedding categories.

And Scottish judge Kenny Martin was hugely impressed with Kris’s entry portfolio, naming him the overall Best Photographer in Northern Ireland for a remarkable series of photographs.

His winning ‘staircase picture’ was captured during the wedding of Aimee and Ryan Gaile at Drenagh Estate, Limavady, in June last year.

An elated Kris told the Times: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed and humble that I won.

“The judge, Kenny Martin, who was the chairperson of the Kodak Gold awards in the 90’s was very fair and full of superlatives about my winning image.

“He talked about how sublime the image is and in previous years the other judges have also described my photography as being like this.

“I’m on a very big high at the minute and hugely grateful to all my couples who have chosen me to either capture their wedding or have booked me for the future.

“ I also have a great relationship with both DrenaghEstate and Galgorm Resort & Spa where both locations recommend me as their preferred photographer - and I wish to thank them too for all their support over the years.”

His winning images also included the weddings of Sarah and Paul McLernon from Antrim at Galgorm Resort last October and Judith and Marcus Blair from Portadown at Roe Park Resort in August.

Kris has been photographing weddings and portraits for over 17 years.

His supreme talent has been recognised with two UK Professional Photographer of the Year titles as well as being named UK Wedding Photographer of the Year four times.

It’s the second time Kris has scooped a hat-trick of honours at the BIPP Awards - two years ago he won the BIPP Classical Wedding Photographer of the Year, BIPP Modern Wedding Photographer of the Year and BIPP Overall Wedding Photographer of the Year.