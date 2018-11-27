SOLAS is the winner from Biggest Loser

Staff from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s refuse and maintenance department in Ballycastle have taken part in a very successful weight loss challenge.

28 employees based at the depot in Market Street signed up for the ‘Biggest Loser’ challenge which also raised a significant sum of money for local health and wellbeing charity Solas. Over the course of seven weeks, participants lost a total of 19.5 stone and many of them have been inspired to enjoy a more active lifestyle than ever before.

The overall winner was Geoffrey McCook while Martin McIlroy was runner-up. Some of those who took part are pictured handing over a cheque for £830 to Billy Fawcett and Trish Sands-Robinson from Solas in Ballycastle.