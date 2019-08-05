The Spirit of Translink Facility Awards have been launched in partnership with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Now in their 13th year, the awards are designed to enhance customer experience and safety and reward staff who go the extra mile in making Translink a recognised leader in corporate responsibility.

Around 40 Translink locations, including bus and train stations are participating in this year’s awards.

The ‘Spirit of Translink Facility Awards’ embrace Translink’s four main corporate responsibility themes – Go Safe, Go Eco, Go Healthy and Go Together – and are judged across key criteria assessing resource efficiency, energy and carbon, biodiversity, health and wellbeing activities, stakeholder, employee and community engagement as well as employee culture, behaviour and leadership.

Translink Environmental Manager Andy Bate from Coleraine said: “These annual Awards celebrate how our employees contribute to delivering the Translink Spirit, making a positive and lasting difference, improving the passenger journey experience, demonstrating the company’s corporate responsibility focus and instilling a sense of pride in our work space and its place within the local community.

“This year the process has an extra focus on the company’s Go Eco work-streams of Energy & Carbon, Biodiversity and Resource Efficiency.

Andy concluded: “Judges will check for evidence of practical conservation initiatives and habitat creation; carried out in partnership with a local group or community, within Biodiversity and will how they have been proactive in reducing energy waste within Energy & Carbon. A key.”rea of interest is the reduction of Single-Use Plastics within Resource Efficiency”.