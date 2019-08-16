STEM Village at Air Waves Portrush is ready for take-off

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has announced Matrix, the Northern Ireland Science Industry Panel, as the official sponsor of its STEM Village at Air Waves Portrush, which will be headlined by Live Science presenter James Soper.

Air Waves Portrush will showcase an array of world-class aircraft for two days of thrilling flying and a host of land-based family entertainment this Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.

The STEM Village at Air Waves Portrush, located in the East Strand car park (Village South), will bring together over 20 word-class local STEM employers and education providers to showcase career opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

It aims to promote and inspire young people to consider an exciting and rewarding STEM orientated career with interactive, fun and engaging displays and tasks.

Guest speaker James Soper will wow visitors on both days of the air show with performances of his exciting ‘Airmazing – the Science of Flight’ show that will unravel the science behind flight.

The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Sharon McKillop said: “The STEM village is once again an amazing addition to the line-up at Air Waves Portrush with its extensive range of exciting exhibitors. It has become a real highlight of the ground attractions and it is fantastic to have MATRIX as the official sponsor, we are delighted to have them on board.”

John Reid, MATRIX said: “We are delighted to sponsor this year’s STEM Village at Air Waves Portrush, one of the most popular ground attractions at the largest airshow on the island of Ireland.

“MATRIX understands the value and importance of championing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics as essential ingredients to ensuring economic growth in Northern Ireland.

“The STEM Village brings together some of the world’s best STEM employers and educators, and provides a fun and interactive platform to showcase a range of innovative STEM skills to children and young people that will aim to spark an interest in pursuing a STEM career, which would open the door to a wide variety of exciting and innovative career paths.”

The STEM Village will be running exclusive Quiet Time sessions each day from 10am – 11am, ahead of the crowds, offering a quieter environment to view the full range of exhibits, suitable for people with additional needs.