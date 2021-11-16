Stephanie is Student Nurse of the Year

Inspirational winner Stephanie Craig received the prestigious award in front of the nursing community at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Celebrating its tenth year, the Student Nursing Times Awards brought together more than 300 talented student nurses, education providers, and mentors entering.

The Student Nursing Times Awards celebrates the very best in nurse education, recognises and rewards brilliant educational establishments and honours those who are committed to developing new nursing talent as mentors, lecturers and providers of placements.

Stephanie and mum Louise at the awards in JW Marriott Grosvenor House London

Former Ballymoney High School and Dalriada student Stephanie graduated from Queen’s University in Belfast with a first class honours degree earlier this year.

Stephanie was nominated for the award for her work to make life better for people with dementia and their communities, which was funded by an Alzheimer’s Society NI grant.

Stephanie developed a ‘game’ that seeks to educate people about dementia and works relentlessly to reduce the stigma associated with this condition.

Final year Queen’s student, Ryan Cahoon won the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Student Affairs’ award for his role spear-heading a range of different initiatives.

Stephanie at the awards

Professor Donna Fitzsimons, Head of School of Nursing and Midwifery at Queen’s said: “Stephanie and Ryan are both amazing - they have put their heart and soul into making improvements for the benefit of patients, their fellow students and society.

“These awards testify to the excellence and professionalism of our whole team – including patients and nurses in practice – who join us in providing a great education for our students. The future of nursing is safe in their hands!”

Stephanie was accompanied at the awards in London by her mum Louise Craig.

Stephanie Craig with her award