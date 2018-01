The stormy weather has forced the closure of Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge today (Wednesday, January 3.)

Detailing the closure in a post on social media, a National Trust spokesperson said: “Morning, due to high winds we have had to close the bridge today. We will reassess at 12pm and keep you updated.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the spokesperson confirmed the site would be closed for the rest of the day. They said: “The bridge will remain closed for the rest of the day due to high winds.”