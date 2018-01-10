Stray kitten hitches a lift in tyre van

A local vets is trying to trace the owner of an adventurous kitten which clocked up hundreds of miles on the road after hitching a lift in the back of a roadside recovery vehicle.

Employees at A One Tyres in Dromore found the feisty feline stowaway in the back of one of their vans on Tuesday afternoon and took it to Cromlyn House Veterinary Hospital and Clinic in Hillsborough for a check-up.

“We think it must have got into the van sometime over the weekend. It had just climbed up into the van apparently, but we don’t really know how or where it got in,” a spokesman for A One Tyres explained.

He said the kitten could have climbed into the van during one of its call-outs, meaning it could have travelled many miles across Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday, Cromlyn House Vets posted a picture of the kitten on Facebook alongside a message appealing for the public to help reunite her with her owner.

The post said: “Stray female kitten found after spending the day touring the country in the A One Tyres recovery van. Where exactly this little one hitched a ride we aren’t sure so please share in case anyone is missing her! #lost #found #cromlynvets”

A spokesperson for the practice described the young cat as “a lovely friendly wee kitten”, but said it had no collar and wasn’t microchipped.

Anyone who can help reunite the kitten with her owner should get in touch with Cromlyn House Vets by calling 028 9268 3711 or via Facebook - www.facebook.com/CromlynHouseVetHospital