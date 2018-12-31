Study success for Johnny

Thirty six years after leaving school with no qualifications, Coleraine’s Johnny Goldie has graduated from Northern Regional College with a Foundation Degree in Building Technology and Management.

Now in his fifties, Johnny says he hopes his story will inspire others.

He applied to do the course in 2014 but although he was running his own small building company and had plenty of industrial experience, he didn’t meet the course entry requirements because he didn’t have Maths and English.

Pat Condren, Course Director explained: “Johnny came back the following year with qualifications in both Maths and English, and because of his extensive background in the construction industry, was able to enrol on the Foundation Degree. He’s a great example of what you can achieve with determination and hard work.”

Within months of completing the Foundation Degree, Johnny was offered a position with Coleraine timber frame company, Western Build Systems. He is now working as site manager on the £1.8 million redevelopment programme at Antrim Area Hospital. “Although I had plenty of experience, I couldn’t have moved into a management position without having a relevant academic qualification. It was tough going trying to balance everything but it was well worth the effort. I left school at 15 and now I have a Foundation Degree which shows it’s never too late to start learning.”