Success for Dominican Irish language project

The Year 10 Irish class in Dominican College were recently announced as County Derry winners of a Conradh na Gaeilge competition to help promote the Irish language.

Bliain na Gaeilge is a year-long celebration of the Irish language organised around five key themes - the revival of the language over the last 125 years; the creativity of the language; the vibrancy of the language; community participation; and the value of Gaeltacht areas.

Students in 340 schools across the country as well as participating groups abroad took part in an annual challenge in which participants were encouraged to speak Irish for 24 hours.

Gaelfhíseán na Bliana attracted over 300 entries with students from primary and secondary schools participating in the competition. Schools were invited to create a short video featuring a song in Irish and students had to produce, record and edit the final product.

The Year 10 Dominican class, with the support and encouragement of their teacher Mrs McErlean, decided to enter this competition. They selected the Avicii Song “Wake Me Up” to perform in Irish and put together a video of their entry.

Mrs McErlean said she was “so very, very proud of the collaborative efforts of the pupils”

and how hard they worked together to bring their goals to fruition. She thanked U6 student Liam Broadway for helping the group produce their promotional video.

Mayor Cllr Brenda Chivers congratulated the pupils. She encouraged pupils to “keep up your language” and said she hoped to be able to be involved in a project with the group.