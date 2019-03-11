Successful 80th drama festival

The 80th Ballymoney Drama Festival, which took place earlier in the month, saw all the competing companies and the adjudicator Ben Humphreys experience a varied and enjoyable week of theatre.

Newpoint Players, Newry, were the overall winners with their production of Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett.

The Clarence players, Belfast, who performed Give Me Your Answer, Do! by Brian Friel, were placed second, with Rosemary Drama Group and Bart Players coming third and fourth with Kiss Me Quickstep and Stepping Out respectively.

Certificates of merit were presented to Brian Haslett for choreography in Kiss Me Quickstep; John Dobbin for Directorial Finesse in the key throwing scene in Scenes from the Big Picture; Barton Hunter for Sound Editing in Kiss Me Quickstep and the cast of Stepping Out for their Final Tap Number.

Other cups and trophies awarded included Wreath Cup for Most Ambitious Choice of Play: Slemish Players - Scenes from the Big Picture; Tom Dale Trophy for Best Supporting Actress: Savannah Bracewell as Maeve in Scenes from the Big Picture; Tom Dale Trophy for Best Supporting Actor: Shane McCaffery as Frank in Scenes from the Big Picture; Dalriada Cup for Best Actress: Jackie Wilson as Daisy in Give Me Your Answer, Do! Route Cup for Best Actor: Donal O’Hanlon & Lowry Hodget in Waiting for Godot. For full results go to www.ballymoneydramafestival.com