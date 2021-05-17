Sugden welcomes £1.45m regeneration

Claire Sugden

A total of £19.3m has been allocated via the COVID-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme across all council areas.

“Anything that helps people, businesses and organisations recover from the effects of COVID and the resulting lockdowns is to welcomed,” Ms Sugden said.

“The recipients of the funding are not yet clear as the council is still processing grant applications, but hopefully a wide range of initiatives will benefit from this, across the length and breadth of the area.

“Organisations have been seriously affected, with many unable to access any help whatsoever. This funding should go some way to help fill those gaps and ensure the survival and recovery of vulnerable groups.”