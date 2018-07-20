Super summer season continues at Riverside Theatre

The Riverside Theatre in Coleraine has been enjoying a successful summer season.

And the line-up of events continues...

From 0- 80 years old there is something for everyone in this packed season of comedy, dance, music, workshops and visual art. Make sure to pop in and pick up a season brochure, treat yourself to a coffee at the cafe, Crusoes at the Riverside, and take in the latest free gallery exhibition, ‘North by North’, a collection of work inspired by the majestic beauty of the Causeway Coast and Glens area by Belfast-based printmaker Jonathan Brennan which runs until September.

One sure-fire hit will be the sell-out sequel to the History of the Troubles, The History of the Peace (accordin’ to my Ma) on September 3. This new show will include a host of hilarious new satirical characters with their own unique take on riots, guns, bombings, the RHI scandal and the latest Stormont collapse.

On August 18, the ever popular Belvoir Players will perform Sam Cree’s comedy Sink or Swim.

For full details of what’s on at the Coleraine venue, check out www.riversidetheatre.org.uk