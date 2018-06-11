Surestart kids meet their heroes

To mark Child Safety Week Coleraine SureStart Partnership organised a ‘Meet our Heroes’ event.

Child Safety Week is run by the Child Accident Prevention Trust to help raise awareness of child accidents in the home and how they can be prevented.

Over 90 mums, dads, grannies and children who live in a SureStart area popped into Coleraine Town Hall to experience the family friendly event. Families got the opportunity to chat with local PSNI officers and NI Fire and Rescue Servicemen to find out ways to keep their children safe at home.

The children were very excited to meet their real life heroes, get a photograph with them and ask questions about their jobs. The Emergency Services also brought with them front line rescue vehicles for the children to sit in, try on safety helmets and press the button for the sirens.

Coleraine SureStart also offered other safety themed activities inside the Coleraine Town Hall.

Children could dress up as Doctors, Police Officers, Fire-fighters and Ambulance drivers, they had fun playing with emergency service toy vehicles, making safety helmets out of crafting card, creating red goo sensory bags and enjoyed eating a healthy snack.

Staff from Coleraine SureStart also gave parents information on dangers there could be around the home, everyday items like blinds, plastic bags and batteries.

Hair straighteners are to blame for 5% of serious burns in children so parents received (courtesy of Causeway Coast and Glens Council) a free protective hair straightener mat.

Stephanie Scott, Development Manager in Coleraine SureStart said: “We are committed to

ensuring that children grow up in a safe environment, which is why we decided to mark this

occasion. This event was a fantastic opportunity for parents and children to actually meet and spend time with Coleraine’s real life heroes and chat to staff about making their home environment as safeas possible. We would like to thank the PSNI and NIFRS for taking the time to work in partnership with us.

“Safe children: together we’ve got this!”