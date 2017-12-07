Suspended jail term after Probation Order breach

A woman with a Portrush address has received a suspended prison sentence and fine after breaching the terms of a Probation Order.

Nicole Christie (25), from Eglinton Street, admitted two charges of breaching the Order imposed by Coleraine Magistrates on October 17 last year.

The original court hearing was told police responded to an incident in Articlave and Christie, who was drunk, refused to leave and instead ran on to a road and lay down. She was eventually taken by police to the home of a relative in Macosquin and despite being advised to go to bed she came back out of the house after 30 seconds and began shouting at police and kicked out at an officer.

In court she had admitted charges of simple drunk, disorderly behaviour and assault on police arising out of the incidents in the early hours of July 10, 2016. She was put on Probation for a year.

District Judge Liam McNally, sitting at the same court on December 4, revoked the Probation Order. He imposed a three-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and also fined her £75.