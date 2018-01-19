Suspended jail term of assault and criminal damage

A bed was broken after a man assaulted his wife when she returned home from a night out during the Christmas holidays, a court has heard.

Gary Anthony Mullan (32), of Grasmere, Coleraine, admitted charges of assault and criminal damage to a bed relating to December 30 last year.

He appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court where a prosecutor said the injured party returned home in the early hours and after an argument Mullan pushed her onto a bed and grabbed her on the shoulders and “round the neck” with his hands.

The court heard the bed was broken during the incident.

Defence barrister Ben Thompson said the defendant fixed the bed but the relationship has ended.

Imposing a two months jail term, suspended for one year, along with a one year conditional discharge, District Judge Peter King told the defendant: “This was not remotely appropriate behaviour.”