Suspended sentence for breaching Court Orders

A man with a Kilrea address, said to suffer from “crippling” anxiety so bad that on occasions he can’t go out, has received a suspended prison sentence after admitting breaching Court Orders.

Steven Montgomery (31), from Coleraine Street, was at Coleraine Magistrates Court on December 4.

Montgomery, who appeared from custody following his arrest in Kilrea the previous day, was also convicted of possessing cannabis on August 1 this year.

Defence solicitor John Murphy said Montgomery had mental health issues and suffered from anxiety which at times could be “crippling” and he couldn’t leave his house.

Due to anxiety, the defendant had used cannabis to self-medicate, the solicitor added.

Revoking the Court Orders, District Judge Liam McNally imposed a three-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.