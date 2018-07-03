Tall ship attracts huge interest

Thousands of visitors to Ballycastle last week were greeted by this magnificent sailing vessel which moored at the harbour.

The Thalassa proved a popular attraction and presented a perfect picture postcard image.

The ship was one of the most photographed sights in the seaside resort which thronged with visitors most of whom were making their way to Rathlin Island.

Local photographer John McMullan captured this impressive picture of the Thalassa and when posted on Facebook drew much praise.

The ship wasn’t the only attraction in Ballycastle with Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge, Dunluce Castle and the Giant’s Causeway as popular as ever.

Needless to say the town as well as the surrounding areas such as Ballintoy, Bushmills, Cushendall, and Cushendun benefitted greatly from the good weather and staff at the various Visitor Centres were kept busy handing out brochures and offering advice on the sights and attractions of the Causeway Coast.

Restaurants, cafes and bars were doing a thriving trade and ice cream sales were said to have gone through the roof as everyone tried to stay cool in the searing temperatures.

One businessman said: “This good weather is the perfect recipe for loads of visitors to come to the area and the spend from them really does help the economy.”

There were words of advice for those lying out in the sun to apply plenty of sun cream and avoid going out in the middle of the day especially with babies. Visitors were also warned to ensure that no pet was left in the oven-like temperatures in vehicles.