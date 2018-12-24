Tanya races into the final

A young athlete from Millburn Primary School has raced to the finish line to reach the final of the Flahavan’s Porridge Primary School Cross Country League.

Tanya Jide Ojo raced ahead to finish second in the girls’ race and she will now compete in the final Billy Neil Centre of Excellence in Belfast on January 30.

The league was launched in October by Olympian, and 2018 European Championships athlete, Kerry O’Flaherty.

As the official 2018 ambassador, Kerry will help inspire and educate the young runners taking part in the competition this year - from passing on expert training tips to sharing the importance of a healthy diet, and visiting participating primary schools. Following the final, the top 20 girls and top 20 boys will be invited to join the Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad.